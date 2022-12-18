|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|17
|14
|—
|34
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|0
|6
|—
|23
First Quarter
TB_FG Succop 21, 6:06.
Second Quarter
TB_Gage 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:11.
TB_Godwin 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:39.
Cin_FG McPherson 41, :00.
Third Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 21, 12:04.
Cin_Higgins 5 pass from Burrow (pass failed), 5:42.
Cin_Boyd 3 pass from Burrow (Higgins pass from Burrow), 2:40.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Chase 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 12:45.
Cin_Wilcox 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:21.
TB_Gage 5 pass from Brady (pass failed), :49.
A_69,305.
|Cin
|TB
|First downs
|20
|25
|Total Net Yards
|237
|396
|Rushes-yards
|21-53
|25-92
|Passing
|184
|304
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|3-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-39-1
|30-44-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|1-8
|Punts
|4-45.0
|1-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-27
|7-58
|Time of Possession
|29:25
|30:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Perine 7-24, Mixon 11-21, Burrow 3-8. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-44, R.White 11-38, Thompkins 1-9, Brady 2-1, Bernard 1-0.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 27-39-1-200. Tampa Bay, Brady 30-44-2-312.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 7-60, Boyd 5-35, Higgins 5-33, Mixon 5-33, Wilcox 3-34, Irwin 1-5, Perine 1-0. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-83, Gage 8-59, Evans 5-83, Fournette 4-30, Brate 2-25, Otton 1-20, Thompkins 1-7, R.White 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 50.
