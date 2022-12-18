Cincinnati03171434
Tampa Bay3140623

First Quarter

TB_FG Succop 21, 6:06.

Second Quarter

TB_Gage 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 14:11.

TB_Godwin 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:39.

Cin_FG McPherson 41, :00.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 21, 12:04.

Cin_Higgins 5 pass from Burrow (pass failed), 5:42.

Cin_Boyd 3 pass from Burrow (Higgins pass from Burrow), 2:40.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Chase 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 12:45.

Cin_Wilcox 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 2:21.

TB_Gage 5 pass from Brady (pass failed), :49.

A_69,305.

CinTB
First downs2025
Total Net Yards237396
Rushes-yards21-5325-92
Passing184304
Punt Returns0-02-14
Kickoff Returns2-483-48
Interceptions Ret.2-01-0
Comp-Att-Int27-39-130-44-2
Sacked-Yards Lost2-161-8
Punts4-45.01-51.0
Fumbles-Lost1-03-2
Penalties-Yards4-277-58
Time of Possession29:2530:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Perine 7-24, Mixon 11-21, Burrow 3-8. Tampa Bay, Fournette 10-44, R.White 11-38, Thompkins 1-9, Brady 2-1, Bernard 1-0.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 27-39-1-200. Tampa Bay, Brady 30-44-2-312.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Chase 7-60, Boyd 5-35, Higgins 5-33, Mixon 5-33, Wilcox 3-34, Irwin 1-5, Perine 1-0. Tampa Bay, Godwin 8-83, Gage 8-59, Evans 5-83, Fournette 4-30, Brate 2-25, Otton 1-20, Thompkins 1-7, R.White 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 50.

