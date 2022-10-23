|Atlanta
|0
|17
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Cincinnati
|14
|14
|7
|0
|—
|35
First Quarter
Cin_Boyd 60 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:00.
Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 4:51.
Second Quarter
Cin_Chase 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:55.
Atl_Allgeier 1 run (Koo kick), 4:46.
Cin_Chase 41 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :51.
Atl_Byrd 75 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), :39.
Atl_FG Koo 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 5:20.
A_66,158.
|Atl
|Cin
|First downs
|13
|29
|Total Net Yards
|214
|537
|Rushes-yards
|29-107
|21-78
|Passing
|107
|459
|Punt Returns
|2-64
|3-40
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-13-0
|34-42-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|3-22
|Punts
|6-47.0
|2-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-22
|5-17
|Time of Possession
|26:55
|33:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 16-50, Mariota 6-31, Huntley 6-22, A.Williams 1-4. Cincinnati, Mixon 17-58, Burrow 3-20, Perine 1-0.
PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 8-13-0-124. Cincinnati, Burrow 34-42-0-481.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Zaccheaus 3-31, Pitts 3-9, Byrd 1-75, London 1-9. Cincinnati, Boyd 8-155, Chase 8-130, Hurst 6-48, Higgins 5-93, Mixon 3-33, Wilcox 2-14, Perine 2-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
