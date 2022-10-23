Atlanta0170017
Cincinnati14147035

First Quarter

Cin_Boyd 60 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:00.

Cin_Mixon 1 run (McPherson kick), 4:51.

Second Quarter

Cin_Chase 32 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 14:55.

Atl_Allgeier 1 run (Koo kick), 4:46.

Cin_Chase 41 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :51.

Atl_Byrd 75 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), :39.

Atl_FG Koo 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Cin_Burrow 1 run (McPherson kick), 5:20.

A_66,158.

AtlCin
First downs1329
Total Net Yards214537
Rushes-yards29-10721-78
Passing107459
Punt Returns2-643-40
Kickoff Returns0-02-31
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int8-13-034-42-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-173-22
Punts6-47.02-46.5
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards3-225-17
Time of Possession26:5533:05

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 16-50, Mariota 6-31, Huntley 6-22, A.Williams 1-4. Cincinnati, Mixon 17-58, Burrow 3-20, Perine 1-0.

PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 8-13-0-124. Cincinnati, Burrow 34-42-0-481.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Zaccheaus 3-31, Pitts 3-9, Byrd 1-75, London 1-9. Cincinnati, Boyd 8-155, Chase 8-130, Hurst 6-48, Higgins 5-93, Mixon 3-33, Wilcox 2-14, Perine 2-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

