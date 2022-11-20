|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|10
|10
|—
|37
|Pittsburgh
|3
|17
|3
|7
|—
|30
First Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 45, 8:54. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Burrow 21 pass to Hurst; Perine 6 run on 3rd-and-7. Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 0.
Pit_FG Wright 42, 4:37. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Sims kick return to Pittsburgh 35; Pickett 22 pass to Pickens; Pickett 9 pass to Warren on 3rd-and-8. Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 3.
Cin_Perine 29 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :39. Drive: 7 plays, 79 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 21; Burrow 11 pass to Mixon; Burrow 24 pass to Mixon. Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 3.
Second Quarter
Pit_N.Harris 19 run (Wright kick), 12:58. Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 2:41. Key Plays: Sims kick return to Pittsburgh 44; Pickett 13 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-7; Pickett 14 run on 3rd-and-3. Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 10.
Cin_Perine 11 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 6:38. Drive: 11 plays, 92 yards, 6:20. Key Plays: Burrow 24 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-4; Burrow 13 pass to Higgins; Burrow 12 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 17, Pittsburgh 10.
Pit_Pickens 24 pass from Pickett (Wright kick), 1:47. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Sims kick return to Pittsburgh 35; D.Johnson 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Cincinnati 17, Pittsburgh 17.
Pit_FG Wright 30, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 49 yards, 00:31. Key Plays: Wallace 3 interception return to Pittsburgh 44; Pickett 12 pass to N.Harris; Pickett 27 pass to Freiermuth. Pittsburgh 20, Cincinnati 17.
Third Quarter
Cin_Irwin 1 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 7:02. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:05. Key Plays: Burrow 7 pass to Hurst on 3rd-and-5; Burrow 33 pass to Higgins. Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 20.
Pit_FG Wright 34, 4:28. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 00:55. Key Play: T.Watt 0 interception return to Cincinnati 21. Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 23.
Cin_FG McPherson 54, :31. Drive: 10 plays, 22 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: T.Williams kick return to Cincinnati 42; Burrow 15 pass to Higgins; Perine 1 run on 3rd-and-1. Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 23.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Perine 6 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 4:30. Drive: 8 plays, 93 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Burrow 27 pass to Boyd; Burrow 32 pass to Irwin; Burrow 15 pass to Boyd. Cincinnati 34, Pittsburgh 23.
Cin_FG McPherson 44, 3:18. Drive: 4 plays, 2 yards, 00:17. Key Play: Perine 1 run on 3rd-and-9. Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 23.
Pit_N.Harris 1 run (Wright kick), :45. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 2:34. Key Plays: Sims kick return to Pittsburgh 28; Pickett 11 pass to N.Harris on 3rd-and-7; Pickett 9 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-1; Pickett 31 pass to Olszewski. Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30.
A_66,401.
|Cin
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|17
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-9
|8-17
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|408
|351
|Total Plays
|65
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|5.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|62
|102
|Rushes
|24
|24
|Avg per rush
|2.583
|4.25
|NET YARDS PASSING
|346
|249
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-9
|2-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|355
|265
|Completed-Att.
|24-39
|25-42
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.439
|5.659
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-1-1
|6-1-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-50.0
|6-45.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|146
|173
|Punt Returns
|4-22
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|5-124
|7-154
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-3
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-44
|8-70
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:36
|28:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Perine 11-30, Mixon 7-20, T.Williams 2-7, Burrow 4-5. Pittsburgh, Harris 20-90, Pickett 2-14, Johnson 1-1, Sims 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 24-39-2-355. Pittsburgh, Pickett 25-42-0-265.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Higgins 9-148, Perine 4-52, Irwin 3-42, Mixon 3-42, Boyd 2-42, Hurst 2-28, Taylor 1-1. Pittsburgh, Freiermuth 8-79, Pickens 4-83, Harris 4-26, Johnson 4-21, Olszewski 2-39, Gentry 2-8, Warren 1-9.
PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, Taylor 4-22. Pittsburgh, Sims 2-16.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, T.Williams 5-124. Pittsburgh, Sims 7-154.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt 9-3-0, Pratt 6-2-0, L.Wilson 5-3-0, Hendrickson 4-1-2, Bell 2-4-0, Apple 2-2-0, Hubbard 2-2-0, Davis-Gaither 2-0-0, Flowers 1-3-0, Bates 1-1-0, Hilton 1-1-0, Carter 1-0-0, Collins 1-0-0, Hurst 1-0-0, Ossai 1-0-0, C.Sample 1-0-0, B.Hill 0-2-0, Tufele 0-2-0. Pittsburgh, Jack 5-4-0, Maulet 5-1-0, Ca.Heyward 4-3-1, Wallace 3-1-0, Sutton 3-0-0, Bush 2-5-0, T.Watt 2-4-.5, Spillane 2-3-0, Edmunds 2-0-0, Fitzpatrick 1-2-0, Adams 1-1-0, Wormley 1-1-0, Alualu 1-0-0, Reed 1-0-0, Highsmith 0-1-.5, Kazee 0-1-0, Ogunjobi 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, None. Pittsburgh, Wallace 1-3, T.Watt 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Duane Heydt, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.
