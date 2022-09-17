|Cincinnati
|7
|17
|7
|7
|—
|38
|Miami (Ohio)
|10
|7
|0
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
M-OH_Hippenhammer 36 pass from Av.Smith (Nicholson kick), 11:34.
M-OH_FG Nicholson 36, 5:34.
CIN_McClelland 2 run (Coe kick), 2:44.
Second Quarter
M-OH_Coldiron 2 pass from Av.Smith (Nicholson kick), 12:34.
CIN_Kiner 1 run (Coe kick), 9:54.
CIN_FG Coe 26, 6:11.
CIN_Mardner 10 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :13.
Third Quarter
CIN_T.Scott 41 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 9:03.
Fourth Quarter
CIN_McClelland 15 run (Coe kick), 5:33.
|CIN
|M-OH
|First downs
|23
|12
|Total Net Yards
|472
|182
|Rushes-yards
|39-138
|36-65
|Passing
|334
|117
|Punt Returns
|3-34
|3-41
|Kickoff Returns
|2--5
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-37-1
|9-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-25
|3-11
|Punts
|5-50.6
|7-47.429
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-104
|6-60
|Time of Possession
|31:42
|28:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, McClelland 19-101, Kiner 7-32, M.Montgomery 3-10, T.Scott 1-8, Prater 2-4, Bryant 7-(minus 17). Miami (Ohio), Davis 7-29, K.Tracy 9-25, Mozee 7-21, (Team) 1-(minus 2), A.Smith 12-(minus 8).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Bryant 25-36-1-329, Prater 1-1-0-5. Miami (Ohio), A.Smith 9-22-1-117.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, T.Scott 7-111, Tucker 7-105, Mardner 3-47, Whyle 2-21, McClelland 2-14, Ja.Thompson 2-14, L.Taylor 1-16, Metayer 1-5, C.Scott 1-1. Miami (Ohio), Hippenhammer 5-70, Coldiron 2-15, J.Walker 1-28, Davis 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
