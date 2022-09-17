Cincinnati7177738
Miami (Ohio)1070017

First Quarter

M-OH_Hippenhammer 36 pass from Av.Smith (Nicholson kick), 11:34.

M-OH_FG Nicholson 36, 5:34.

CIN_McClelland 2 run (Coe kick), 2:44.

Second Quarter

M-OH_Coldiron 2 pass from Av.Smith (Nicholson kick), 12:34.

CIN_Kiner 1 run (Coe kick), 9:54.

CIN_FG Coe 26, 6:11.

CIN_Mardner 10 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :13.

Third Quarter

CIN_T.Scott 41 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 9:03.

Fourth Quarter

CIN_McClelland 15 run (Coe kick), 5:33.

CINM-OH
First downs2312
Total Net Yards472182
Rushes-yards39-13836-65
Passing334117
Punt Returns3-343-41
Kickoff Returns2--50-0
Interceptions Ret.1-01-4
Comp-Att-Int26-37-19-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-253-11
Punts5-50.67-47.429
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards11-1046-60
Time of Possession31:4228:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, McClelland 19-101, Kiner 7-32, M.Montgomery 3-10, T.Scott 1-8, Prater 2-4, Bryant 7-(minus 17). Miami (Ohio), Davis 7-29, K.Tracy 9-25, Mozee 7-21, (Team) 1-(minus 2), A.Smith 12-(minus 8).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Bryant 25-36-1-329, Prater 1-1-0-5. Miami (Ohio), A.Smith 9-22-1-117.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, T.Scott 7-111, Tucker 7-105, Mardner 3-47, Whyle 2-21, McClelland 2-14, Ja.Thompson 2-14, L.Taylor 1-16, Metayer 1-5, C.Scott 1-1. Miami (Ohio), Hippenhammer 5-70, Coldiron 2-15, J.Walker 1-28, Davis 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you