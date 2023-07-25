|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|3
|8
|De La Cruz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|McLain ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.181
|Senzel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Steer lf-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Benson rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|4
|10
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Monasterio 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Jones 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Frelick ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.556
|Perkins rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|002_4
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|003_3
|10
|0
a-walked for Jones in the 7th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Caratini (1). HR_Benson (7), off Wilson; Yelich (15), off Duarte. RBIs_India (52), Votto (22), Benson 2 (19), Yelich 3 (58). SB_Caratini (1), Fraley (17), Taylor (6). CS_Caratini (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz, Votto 2); Milwaukee 3 (Miller, Adames, Monasterio). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Contreras, Monasterio, Wiemer.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, W, 6-2
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|9
|113
|1.90
|Gibaut, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.00
|Sims, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.07
|Duarte
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|4.61
|Díaz, S, 30-31
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.20
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 9-6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|93
|3.46
|Uribe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|1.59
|Wilson
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|36
|2.77
HBP_Burnes (Friedl), Wilson (Steer), Díaz (Adames).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:13. A_27,551 (41,700).
