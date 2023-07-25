CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3346438
De La Cruz 3b500002.265
Friedl cf410000.284
McLain ss312010.306
Fraley dh401002.268
India 2b401101.251
Votto 1b401101.181
Senzel lf000000.233
Steer lf-1b310001.274
Benson rf311211.288
Maile c300010.238

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals353103410
Yelich lf513300.293
Contreras dh402011.273
1-Taylor pr000000.153
Adames ss300012.206
Monasterio 3b501001.287
Wiemer cf301001.206
Turang 2b100001.198
Miller 1b400000.267
Caratini c402000.248
Jones 2b200002.200
a-Frelick ph-rf010020.556
Perkins rf-cf411002.218

Cincinnati000200002_460
Milwaukee000000003_3100

a-walked for Jones in the 7th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Caratini (1). HR_Benson (7), off Wilson; Yelich (15), off Duarte. RBIs_India (52), Votto (22), Benson 2 (19), Yelich 3 (58). SB_Caratini (1), Fraley (17), Taylor (6). CS_Caratini (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz, Votto 2); Milwaukee 3 (Miller, Adames, Monasterio). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 8; Milwaukee 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Contreras, Monasterio, Wiemer.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, W, 6-26700191131.90
Gibaut, H, 14100010263.00
Sims, H, 16100011243.07
Duarte2-323310174.61
Díaz, S, 30-311-310000142.20
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, L, 9-6632216933.46
Uribe100021291.59
Wilson232201362.77

HBP_Burnes (Friedl), Wilson (Steer), Díaz (Adames).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:13. A_27,551 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you