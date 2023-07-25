CincinnatiMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33464Totals353103
De La Cruz 3b5000Yelich lf5133
Friedl cf4100Contreras dh4020
McLain ss3120Taylor pr0000
Fraley dh4010Adames ss3000
India 2b4011Monasterio 3b5010
Votto 1b4011Wiemer cf3010
Senzel lf0000Turang 2b1000
Steer lf-1b3100Miller 1b4000
Benson rf3112Caratini c4020
Maile c3000Jones 2b2000
Frelick ph-rf0100
Perkins rf-cf4110

Cincinnati0002000024
Milwaukee0000000033

LOB_Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Caratini (1). HR_Benson (7), Yelich (15). SB_Caratini (1), Fraley (17), Taylor (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Abbott W,6-2670019
Gibaut H,14100010
Sims H,16100011
Duarte2-323310
Díaz S,30-311-310000
Milwaukee
Burnes L,9-6632216
Uribe100021
Wilson232201

HBP_Burnes (Friedl), Wilson (Steer), Díaz (Adames).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:13. A_27,551 (41,700).

