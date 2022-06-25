CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3347328
India 2b400010.222
Solano 3b400001.333
Pham lf400001.249
Votto 1b301012.211
Farmer ss411001.286
Moustakas dh422101.219
Almora Jr. rf400001.276
Senzel cf312200.219
Garcia c301001.167

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226219
La Stella dh400000.256
Yastrzemski cf401101.250
Ruf lf400002.224
Pederson rf400001.265
Belt 1b400003.224
Longoria 3b312110.238
Crawford ss300002.224
Walton 2b200000.155
a-Flores ph-2b111000.245
Casali c302000.250

Cincinnati020011000_470
San Francisco000100010_262

a-singled for Walton in the 8th.

E_India (2), Casali (1), Crawford (10). LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Moustakas 2 (8), Senzel (5). HR_Longoria (6), off Ashcraft. RBIs_Moustakas (15), Senzel 2 (10), Longoria (13), Yastrzemski (27). SB_India (1), Senzel (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer 2); San Francisco 2 (Walton, Crawford). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 8; San Francisco 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Almora Jr., La Stella. GIDP_Pham, La Stella.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, Votto); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Walton, Belt).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 4-18622081043.27
Strickland, S, 3-3100011195.11
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, L, 3-341-353214805.48
Brebbia2-300011122.67
McGee121101206.98
Marte300002285.84

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0. HBP_Ashcraft (Crawford), Cobb (Solano), Marte (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:51. A_29,178 (41,915).

