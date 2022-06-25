CincinnatiSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33473Totals32262
India 2b4000La Stella dh4000
Solano 3b4000Yastrzemski cf4011
Pham lf4000Ruf lf4000
Votto 1b3010Pederson rf4000
Farmer ss4110Belt 1b4000
Moustakas dh4221Longoria 3b3121
Almora Jr. rf4000Crawford ss3000
Senzel cf3122Walton 2b2000
Garcia c3010Flores ph-2b1110
Casali c3020

Cincinnati0200110004
San Francisco0001000102

E_India (2), Casali (1), Crawford (10). DP_Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 5. 2B_Moustakas 2 (8), Senzel (5). HR_Longoria (6). SB_India (1), Senzel (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W,4-1862208
Strickland S,3-3100011
San Francisco
Cobb L,3-341-353214
Brebbia2-300011
McGee121101
Marte300002

HBP_Ashcraft (Crawford), Cobb (Solano), Marte (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:51. A_29,178 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you