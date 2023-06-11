|Cincinnati
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|Friedl cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Donovan 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|McLain ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hopkins pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Benson rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burleson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Edman cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|101
|001
|010
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
DP_Cincinnati 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Friedl (10), Donovan (5), Carlson (5). 3B_Arenado (2). HR_India (7). SB_De La Cruz (3).
HBP_Greene (Carlson). WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:43. A_42,445 (44,494).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
