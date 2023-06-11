CincinnatiSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals374104Totals33373
Friedl cf5010Donovan 1b5020
McLain ss5010Goldschmidt dh4120
India 2b4111Gorman 2b4000
De La Cruz 3b3221Arenado 3b3011
Steer 1b4000Contreras c3100
Stephenson dh4012Carlson rf3110
Hopkins pr-dh0000Walker lf3011
Benson rf4030DeJong ss3000
Fairchild lf4000Burleson ph1000
Casali c4110Edman cf4001

Cincinnati1010010104
St. Louis0210000003

DP_Cincinnati 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 7. 2B_Friedl (10), Donovan (5), Carlson (5). 3B_Arenado (2). HR_India (7). SB_De La Cruz (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Greene51-363329
Gibaut W,6-112-310000
Sims H,7100011
Díaz S,15-15100000
St. Louis
Wainwright52-383312
Stratton11-310001
Hicks L,1-4111111
Pallante100011

HBP_Greene (Carlson). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:43. A_42,445 (44,494).

