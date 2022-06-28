CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals385125314
India 2b522302.227
Drury 3b412110.276
Solano dh502102.381
Votto 1b400012.208
Farmer ss501003.280
Schrock lf400002.200
Reynolds lf000000.250
Almora Jr. rf411002.267
Senzel cf311010.238
Garcia c403001.210

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals353103313
Morel cf511104.255
Ortega rf301111.270
Contreras dh402111.272
Happ lf500002.273
Wisdom 3b400003.228
Hoerner ss403001.304
Gomes c400000.230
Rivas 1b312010.232
Bote 2b311001.222

Cincinnati000002300_5121
Chicago000000300_3100

E_Garcia (2). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2), off Wick. RBIs_Drury (39), Solano (3), India 3 (9), Morel (16), Ortega (16), Contreras (32). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Farmer 3, India); Chicago 6 (Morel, Contreras, Happ 2, Gomes 2). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 7; Chicago 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Ortega. GIDP_Drury, Gomes.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Farmer, India, Votto); Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 3-465003111233.32
Kuhnel133301226.20
Warren, H, 4110000186.59
Strickland, S, 4-4110001134.91
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 7-361-384408863.34
Wick1-331101144.80
Hughes1-300011113.18
Leiter Jr.210024395.55

Inherited runners-scored_Wick 2-2, Hughes 2-0. HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

