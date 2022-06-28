|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|India 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Morel cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Drury 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ortega rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Solano dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Reynolds lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|300
|—
|5
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
E_Garcia (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).
|6
|5
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.