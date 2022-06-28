CincinnatiChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals385125Totals353103
India 2b5223Morel cf5111
Drury 3b4121Ortega rf3011
Solano dh5021Contreras dh4021
Votto 1b4000Happ lf5000
Farmer ss5010Wisdom 3b4000
Schrock lf4000Hoerner ss4030
Reynolds lf0000Gomes c4000
Almora Jr. rf4110Rivas 1b3120
Senzel cf3110Bote 2b3110
Garcia c4030

Cincinnati0000023005
Chicago0000003003

E_Garcia (2). DP_Cincinnati 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 9, Chicago 10. 2B_Drury (14), Solano 2 (5), Morel (9), Ortega (11). HR_India (2). SB_Ortega (5), Rivas (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Castillo W,3-46500311
Kuhnel133301
Warren H,4110000
Strickland S,4-4110001
Chicago
Thompson L,7-361-384408
Wick1-331101
Hughes1-300011
Leiter Jr.210024

HBP_Kuhnel (Bote). WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:24. A_32,732 (41,649).

