|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|3
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|1-Bart pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|González rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ruf ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Moustakas 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Lopez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|010
|02x_5
|9
|0
a-walked for Papierski in the 8th.
1-ran for Flores in the 8th.
E_Bart (3). LOB_San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Reynolds (4), Almora Jr. (3). HR_Drury (8), off Rodón. RBIs_Pederson (25), Reynolds (6), Stephenson (24), Drury (26), Almora Jr. (5), Senzel (5). SB_Lopez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (González, Walton); Cincinnati 4 (Drury 2, Reynolds, Aquino). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 10.
LIDP_Pederson. GIDP_Crawford, Almora Jr..
DP_San Francisco 1 (Walton, Crawford, Flores); Cincinnati 2 (Aquino, Moustakas, Aquino; Reynolds, Farmer, Moustakas).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 4-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|99
|3.60
|Brebbia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.61
|Littell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5.60
|Álvarez
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|26
|5.11
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 1-0
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|92
|1.69
|Díaz, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|1.25
|Warren, S, 3-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.19
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0, Díaz 1-0, Warren 2-1. HBP_Warren (Pederson), Álvarez (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:16. A_19,000 (42,319).
Commented
