San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3116133
La Stella dh401000.296
Yastrzemski cf300010.301
Flores 1b401000.264
1-Bart pr-c000000.165
Pederson lf301100.262
Crawford ss402000.230
Longoria 3b301011.233
González rf400000.321
Walton 2b400002.182
Papierski c200000.000
a-Ruf ph-1b010010.232

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3259546
Senzel cf400102.208
Drury 3b511100.239
Farmer ss301011.252
Stephenson c402100.317
Aquino rf410001.121
Moustakas 1b110020.218
Almora Jr. lf402100.333
Lopez dh312011.297
Reynolds 2b411101.242

San Francisco000000010_161
Cincinnati00201002x_590

a-walked for Papierski in the 8th.

1-ran for Flores in the 8th.

E_Bart (3). LOB_San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Reynolds (4), Almora Jr. (3). HR_Drury (8), off Rodón. RBIs_Pederson (25), Reynolds (6), Stephenson (24), Drury (26), Almora Jr. (5), Senzel (5). SB_Lopez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (González, Walton); Cincinnati 4 (Drury 2, Reynolds, Aquino). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 7; Cincinnati 3 for 10.

LIDP_Pederson. GIDP_Crawford, Almora Jr..

DP_San Francisco 1 (Walton, Crawford, Flores); Cincinnati 2 (Aquino, Moustakas, Aquino; Reynolds, Farmer, Moustakas).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 4-451-373332993.60
Brebbia2-300001112.61
Littell100002225.60
Álvarez122111265.11
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 1-061-340021921.69
Díaz, H, 4111111231.25
Warren, S, 3-512-310001195.19

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 2-0, Díaz 1-0, Warren 2-1. HBP_Warren (Pederson), Álvarez (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:16. A_19,000 (42,319).

