San FranciscoCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31161Totals32595
La Stella dh4010Senzel cf4001
Yastrzemski cf3000Drury 3b5111
Flores 1b4010Farmer ss3010
Bart pr-c0000Stephenson c4021
Pederson lf3011Aquino rf4100
Crawford ss4020Moustakas 1b1100
Longoria 3b3010Almora Jr. lf4021
González rf4000Lopez dh3120
Walton 2b4000Reynolds 2b4111
Papierski c2000
Ruf ph-1b0100

San Francisco0000000101
Cincinnati00201002x5

E_Bart (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Reynolds (4), Almora Jr. (3). HR_Drury (8). SB_Lopez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Rodón L,4-451-373332
Brebbia2-300001
Littell100002
Álvarez122111
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W,1-061-340021
Díaz H,4111111
Warren S,3-512-310001

Díaz pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Warren (Pederson), Álvarez (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:16. A_19,000 (42,319).

