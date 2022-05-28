|San Francisco
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bart pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Almora Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|González rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruf ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|010
|02x
|—
|5
E_Bart (3). DP_San Francisco 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Reynolds (4), Almora Jr. (3). HR_Drury (8). SB_Lopez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodón L,4-4
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Brebbia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Littell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Álvarez
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|Ashcraft W,1-0
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Díaz H,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Warren S,3-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Díaz pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Warren (Pederson), Álvarez (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:16. A_19,000 (42,319).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.