Tampa BayCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35484Totals405134
Lowe rf4200India 2b5010
Franco ss1000Drury dh5042
Chang 2b3020Pham lf4000
Y.Díaz ph-3b1000Naquin rf4000
Ramírez lf5033Stephenson c5120
Choi 1b1000K.Farmer ss5210
Arozarena dh5000Moustakas 1b3000
Paredes 3b-2b4100Reynolds ph-1b2110
Kiermaier cf4010Solano 3b3120
Phillips pr-cf0000Senzel cf4022
Walls 2b-ss3000
Mejía c4121

Tampa Bay00001002014
Cincinnati00000003025

E_India (5). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Cincinnati 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 14. 2B_Ramírez 3 (15), Drury 2 (17). SB_Phillips (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen440026
Beeks12-320003
Thompson H,61-300000
Adam H,12110002
Raley H,111-323300
Poche BS,5-72-310011
Wisler100001
Faucher L,1-3 BS,0-1032100
Cincinnati
Greene631149
B.Farmer100001
Gibaut132220
Strickland110000
Hoffman W,2-0111010

Faucher pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Thompson (Solano), Raley (Solano). WP_Beeks, Faucher.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_4:00. A_33,927 (42,319).

