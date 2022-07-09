|Tampa Bay
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|4
|Lowe rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drury dh
|5
|0
|4
|2
|Chang 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Farmer ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Reynolds ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solano 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Phillips pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Walls 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|020
|1
|—
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|030
|2
|—
|5
E_India (5). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Cincinnati 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 14. 2B_Ramírez 3 (15), Drury 2 (17). SB_Phillips (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Rasmussen
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Thompson H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam H,12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Raley H,11
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Poche BS,5-7
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wisler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Faucher L,1-3 BS,0-1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|Greene
|6
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|B.Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gibaut
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoffman W,2-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
Faucher pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Thompson (Solano), Raley (Solano). WP_Beeks, Faucher.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_4:00. A_33,927 (42,319).
