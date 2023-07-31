|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|5
|10
|De La Cruz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Friedl cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Fraley rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Steer 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Benson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Maile c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|13
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|Mancini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|a-Tauchman ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Madrigal 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Cincinnati
|033
|000
|000_6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|013
|000
|010_5
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Mancini in the 6th.
LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Benson (9), Maile (9), Encarnacion-Strand (1), Hoerner 2 (20), Bellinger (16), Gomes (10), Morel (10). 3B_Benson (5). HR_Swanson (13), off Abbott. RBIs_Benson (20), Maile 2 (15), Fraley (63), Votto (26), Encarnacion-Strand (7), Swanson (45), Suzuki (35), Happ (47), Gomes (41), Morel (49). SB_Fraley (19), Friedl (17), Madrigal (8). SF_Suzuki, Happ.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz 2, Fraley); Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Morel, Bellinger 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 10; Chicago 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_McLain. GIDP_Hoerner.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|3
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|76
|2.35
|Farmer, W, 3-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.59
|Cruz, H, 4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4.64
|Young, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.18
|Sims, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.61
|Gibaut, H, 16
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.08
|Díaz, S, 32-33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.09
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 10-8
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|71
|3.85
|Assad
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|62
|3.24
|Palencia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.86
|Leiter Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, Young 1-0, Palencia 1-0. HBP_Sims (Madrigal).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_2:51. A_34,688 (41,363).
