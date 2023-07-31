CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35686510
De La Cruz 3b500003.269
Friedl cf310021.282
McLain ss400011.300
Fraley rf511102.268
Steer 2b210021.271
Votto 1b412101.205
Encarnacion-Strand dh412100.244
Benson lf412100.280
Maile c401201.241

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32585413
Hoerner 2b412011.275
Suzuki rf400102.249
Happ lf400102.245
Bellinger cf-1b411001.313
Swanson ss311111.263
Gomes c413101.286
Morel dh401103.281
Mancini 1b100011.234
a-Tauchman ph-cf200001.266
Madrigal 3b210010.275

Cincinnati033000000_680
Chicago013000010_580

a-pinch hit for Mancini in the 6th.

LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Benson (9), Maile (9), Encarnacion-Strand (1), Hoerner 2 (20), Bellinger (16), Gomes (10), Morel (10). 3B_Benson (5). HR_Swanson (13), off Abbott. RBIs_Benson (20), Maile 2 (15), Fraley (63), Votto (26), Encarnacion-Strand (7), Swanson (45), Suzuki (35), Happ (47), Gomes (41), Morel (49). SB_Fraley (19), Friedl (17), Madrigal (8). SF_Suzuki, Happ.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz 2, Fraley); Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Morel, Bellinger 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 10; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_McLain. GIDP_Hoerner.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Votto).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott31-354435762.35
Farmer, W, 3-412-300002163.59
Cruz, H, 42-31000274.64
Young, H, 121-30000032.18
Sims, H, 18100012193.61
Gibaut, H, 16121101223.08
Díaz, S, 32-3310000192.09
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 10-8366622713.85
Assad32-310034623.24
Palencia11-310002111.86
Leiter Jr.100002123.00

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, Young 1-0, Palencia 1-0. HBP_Sims (Madrigal).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_2:51. A_34,688 (41,363).

