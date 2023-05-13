|Cincinnati
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Fraley lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Ramos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Myers pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sánchez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Burdick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Newman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Casali c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|030
|—
|6
|Miami
|000
|101
|201
|—
|5
DP_Cincinnati 1, Miami 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 11. 2B_Barrero (7), Ramos (1), Arraez (7). HR_Fraley (5), De La Cruz (3), Chisholm Jr. (7). SB_Burdick (1), Chisholm Jr. (14), India (8), Fraley (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Law
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stoudt
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Farmer H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sims H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gibaut W,3-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Legumina H,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz S,9-9
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Miami
|Alcantara L,1-4
|7
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|9
|Barnes
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nardi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Stoudt pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Alcantara (India). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:49. A_11,170 (37,446).
