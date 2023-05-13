CincinnatiMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34686Totals34595
India 2b3110Chisholm Jr. cf3111
Fraley lf4224Hampson cf1000
Steer 1b4000Soler dh4220
Stephenson dh4010Arraez 2b5011
Ramos rf4021De La Cruz lf3221
Myers pr-rf0100Sánchez rf0000
Fairchild cf4011Burdick rf4011
Newman 3b4000Segura 3b3010
Barrero ss4110Gurriel 1b3011
Casali c3100Stallings c4000
Wendle ss4000

Cincinnati0000300306
Miami0001012015

DP_Cincinnati 1, Miami 1. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 11. 2B_Barrero (7), Ramos (1), Arraez (7). HR_Fraley (5), De La Cruz (3), Chisholm Jr. (7). SB_Burdick (1), Chisholm Jr. (14), India (8), Fraley (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Law11-310010
Stoudt321133
Farmer H,311-311112
Sims H,31-300000
Gibaut W,3-0132210
Legumina H,11-310000
Díaz S,9-912-311133
Miami
Alcantara L,1-472-376629
Barnes1-310000
Nardi100002

Stoudt pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Alcantara (India). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:49. A_11,170 (37,446).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you