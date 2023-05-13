CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34686211
India 2b311012.301
Fraley lf422401.269
Steer 1b400001.244
Stephenson dh401001.265
Ramos rf402101.245
1-Myers pr-rf010000.200
Fairchild cf401102.229
Newman 3b400000.222
Barrero ss411003.223
Casali c310010.158

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3459598
Chisholm Jr. cf311111.229
Hampson cf100001.262
Soler dh422011.245
Arraez 2b501100.379
De La Cruz lf322120.266
Sánchez rf000000.290
Burdick rf401111.250
Segura 3b301021.186
Gurriel 1b301121.247
Stallings c400001.113
Wendle ss400001.107

Cincinnati000030030_680
Miami000101201_590

1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 11. 2B_Barrero (7), Ramos (1), Arraez (7). HR_Fraley (5), off Alcantara; De La Cruz (3), off Farmer; Chisholm Jr. (7), off Gibaut. RBIs_Fraley 4 (28), Ramos (4), Fairchild (8), Gurriel (8), De La Cruz (12), Chisholm Jr. (16), Burdick (2), Arraez (14). SB_Burdick (1), Chisholm Jr. (14), India (8), Fraley (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Stephenson); Miami 6 (Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel 2, Stallings 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 9; Miami 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Newman, Burdick, Gurriel. GIDP_Fraley, Arraez.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, Steer); Miami 1 (Segura, Wendle, Gurriel).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Law11-310010192.61
Stoudt3211335310.29
Farmer, H, 311-311112283.20
Sims, H, 31-30000010.00
Gibaut, W, 3-0132210213.00
Legumina, H, 11-31000074.35
Díaz, S, 9-912-311133402.40
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 1-472-3766291064.91
Barnes1-31000033.78
Nardi10000294.15

Inherited runners-scored_Stoudt 1-0, Farmer 1-0, Sims 1-0, Díaz 1-0, Barnes 1-1. HBP_Alcantara (India). WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:49. A_11,170 (37,446).

