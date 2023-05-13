|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|2
|11
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Fraley lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.269
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Ramos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|1-Myers pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Fairchild cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Newman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Casali c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|9
|8
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Soler dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.379
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.266
|Sánchez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Burdick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.186
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.247
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.113
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|030_6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|201_5
|9
|0
1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 4, Miami 11. 2B_Barrero (7), Ramos (1), Arraez (7). HR_Fraley (5), off Alcantara; De La Cruz (3), off Farmer; Chisholm Jr. (7), off Gibaut. RBIs_Fraley 4 (28), Ramos (4), Fairchild (8), Gurriel (8), De La Cruz (12), Chisholm Jr. (16), Burdick (2), Arraez (14). SB_Burdick (1), Chisholm Jr. (14), India (8), Fraley (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Stephenson); Miami 6 (Wendle, Arraez, Gurriel 2, Stallings 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 9; Miami 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Newman, Burdick, Gurriel. GIDP_Fraley, Arraez.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Barrero, Steer); Miami 1 (Segura, Wendle, Gurriel).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Law
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.61
|Stoudt
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|53
|10.29
|Farmer, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|3.20
|Sims, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Gibaut, W, 3-0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.00
|Legumina, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.35
|Díaz, S, 9-9
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|40
|2.40
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 1-4
|7
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|9
|106
|4.91
|Barnes
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.78
|Nardi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Stoudt 1-0, Farmer 1-0, Sims 1-0, Díaz 1-0, Barnes 1-1. HBP_Alcantara (India). WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:49. A_11,170 (37,446).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.