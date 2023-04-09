CincinnatiPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32666Totals30474
India 2b4110Turner ss4000
Friedl cf-lf4210Schwarber dh3110
Fraley dh3013Realmuto c4000
Stephenson c4111Castellanos rf4011
Myers rf-1b3110Stott 2b4220
Vosler 1b4012Bohm 1b4112
Barrero pr-cf0000Marsh cf2010
Steer 3b3000Sosa 3b3011
Newman ss4000Cave lf2000
Benson lf2000
Fairchild ph-lf1100

Cincinnati0002000136
Philadelphia1102000004

DP_Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Myers (1), Vosler (2), Fraley (2), Castellanos (6). HR_Bohm (2). SB_Myers (0), Stott (1), Fairchild (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Overton464434
Cruz200002
Herget W,1-0210001
Gibaut S,1-2100002
Philadelphia
Walker42-332255
Brogdon1-300011
Soto H,1100001
Alvarado H,2100003
Kimbrel H,1111110
Domínguez L,0-1 BS,0-1123322

Overton pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:42. A_39,129 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you