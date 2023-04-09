|Cincinnati
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl cf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Schwarber dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fraley dh
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Myers rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stott 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Vosler 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Barrero pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Steer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Benson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|013
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|110
|200
|000
|—
|4
DP_Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Cincinnati 8, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Myers (1), Vosler (2), Fraley (2), Castellanos (6). HR_Bohm (2). SB_Myers (0), Stott (1), Fairchild (1).
|4
|3
|2
|2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
Overton pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:42. A_39,129 (42,901).
