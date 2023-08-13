|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|4
|10
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|b-Newman ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|McLain 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Steer 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Votto dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|2-Stephenson pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ramos rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Hopkins pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Benson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|a-Fairchild ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.252
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|5
|12
|Rivas 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Reynolds lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Davis rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Peguero 2b-ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Triolo 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.271
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|c-Hayes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Cincinnati
|021
|000
|020
|1_6
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|210
|100
|100
|0_5
|9
|0
a-doubled for Benson in the 8th. b-struck out for Friedl in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Williams in the 8th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 8th. 2-ran for Votto in the 10th.
LOB_Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Ramos (3), Maile (10), Votto (5), Fairchild (13), Suwinski (16), Davis (8). HR_De La Cruz (10), off Jackson; Reynolds (16), off Weaver; Peguero (4), off Weaver; Reynolds (17), off Gibaut. RBIs_Maile 2 (20), De La Cruz (26), Ramos (5), Fairchild 2 (25), Reynolds 2 (56), Davis (17), Peguero 2 (13). SB_De La Cruz (18). CS_McLain (5). SF_Davis.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Steer, Friedl 4, Newman, Maile); Pittsburgh 4 (Rivas, Hayes, Rodríguez 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Encarnacion-Strand, Peguero.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand); Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Peguero, Rivas).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|3
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|77
|6.87
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.70
|Cruz
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.69
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.30
|Farmer
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.07
|Díaz, W, 4-4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.39
|Duarte, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|78
|3.12
|Borucki
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.38
|Bolton, H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|9.00
|Hatch, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|3.38
|Hernandez, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.93
|Selby
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|7.36
|Bido, L, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 2-0, Cruz 1-0, Díaz 2-0, Borucki 2-0, Bolton 1-0, Hernandez 1-1. HBP_Jackson (Maile), Borucki (Votto). WP_Hatch, Hernandez, Bido.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Walsh.
T_3:39. A_21,545 (38,753).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.