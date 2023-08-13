CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals396126410
Friedl cf401000.277
b-Newman ph-3b100001.252
McLain 2b501001.297
De La Cruz ss512100.264
Steer 3b-lf400011.272
Votto dh411002.211
2-Stephenson pr-dh010000.240
Encarnacion-Strand 1b500002.250
Ramos rf313110.265
1-Hopkins pr-rf111000.192
Benson lf211011.283
a-Fairchild ph-cf201200.233
Maile c301212.252

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36595512
Rivas 1b500003.226
Reynolds lf522202.270
McCutchen dh410011.254
Suwinski cf401012.211
Davis rf412100.226
Rodríguez c402010.239
Peguero 2b-ss412201.254
Triolo 3b-2b200022.271
Williams ss300001.205
c-Hayes ph-3b100000.254

Cincinnati0210000201_6120
Pittsburgh2101001000_590

a-doubled for Benson in the 8th. b-struck out for Friedl in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Williams in the 8th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 8th. 2-ran for Votto in the 10th.

LOB_Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Ramos (3), Maile (10), Votto (5), Fairchild (13), Suwinski (16), Davis (8). HR_De La Cruz (10), off Jackson; Reynolds (16), off Weaver; Peguero (4), off Weaver; Reynolds (17), off Gibaut. RBIs_Maile 2 (20), De La Cruz (26), Ramos (5), Fairchild 2 (25), Reynolds 2 (56), Davis (17), Peguero 2 (13). SB_De La Cruz (18). CS_McLain (5). SF_Davis.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Steer, Friedl 4, Newman, Maile); Pittsburgh 4 (Rivas, Hayes, Rodríguez 2). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Encarnacion-Strand, Peguero.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand); Pittsburgh 1 (Williams, Peguero, Rivas).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver32-364417776.87
Moll100011232.70
Cruz11-310010184.69
Gibaut111101153.30
Farmer1-310011114.07
Díaz, W, 4-412-300011232.39
Duarte, S, 1-1100001153.86
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jackson32-353325783.12
Borucki11-300001163.38
Bolton, H, 1120010229.00
Hatch, H, 111-332200243.38
Hernandez, BS, 0-22-310002133.93
Selby100011197.36
Bido, L, 2-3111001125.21

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 2-0, Cruz 1-0, Díaz 2-0, Borucki 2-0, Bolton 1-0, Hernandez 1-1. HBP_Jackson (Maile), Borucki (Votto). WP_Hatch, Hernandez, Bido.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Brian Walsh.

T_3:39. A_21,545 (38,753).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you