|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
|Cincinnati
|7
|14
|21
|21
|—
|63
First Quarter
CIN_Whyle 17 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 5:35.
Second Quarter
CIN_L.Taylor 9 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 12:59.
CIN_T.Scott 21 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 9:59.
KENN_FG Robertson 30, 4:20.
Third Quarter
CIN_J.Taylor 23 fumble return (Coe kick), 14:15.
CIN_McClelland 5 run (Coe kick), 7:50.
CIN_Hicks 45 interception return (Coe kick), 4:34.
Fourth Quarter
CIN_Kiner 12 run (Coe kick), 14:11.
KENN_Daniels 4 run (Robertson kick), 9:26.
CIN_Prater 44 run (Coe kick), 7:44.
CIN_My.Montgomery 76 run (Coe kick), 3:36.
A_37,014.
|KENN
|CIN
|First downs
|15
|24
|Total Net Yards
|253
|525
|Rushes-yards
|61-142
|30-232
|Passing
|111
|293
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-35
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-45
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-15-1
|21-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-17
|Punts
|6-36.5
|2-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|0-0
|10-90
|Time of Possession
|38:08
|21:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kennesaw St., Daniels 21-59, Murphy 13-28, Clemons 6-17, Shepherd 7-14, Hardy 5-10, Foster 3-7, Lay 3-5, Ledet 1-4, Farrow 1-4, Cousin 1-(minus 6). Cincinnati, M.Montgomery 5-104, McClelland 10-66, Prater 1-44, Kiner 7-39, (Team) 4-(minus 7), Bryant 3-(minus 14).
PASSING_Kennesaw St., Shepherd 4-11-1-60, Murphy 3-4-0-51. Cincinnati, Bryant 17-20-0-201, Prater 4-5-0-92.
RECEIVING_Kennesaw St., Cousin 4-71, Foster 2-14, Bl.Bohannon 1-26. Cincinnati, Ja.Thompson 4-68, T.Scott 3-42, Pauling 3-41, Whyle 3-36, L.Taylor 2-20, Metayer 1-32, C.Scott 1-15, McClelland 1-14, Mardner 1-12, Tucker 1-12, Kiner 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kennesaw St., Robertson 49.
