Kennesaw St.030710
Cincinnati714212163

First Quarter

CIN_Whyle 17 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 5:35.

Second Quarter

CIN_L.Taylor 9 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 12:59.

CIN_T.Scott 21 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 9:59.

KENN_FG Robertson 30, 4:20.

Third Quarter

CIN_J.Taylor 23 fumble return (Coe kick), 14:15.

CIN_McClelland 5 run (Coe kick), 7:50.

CIN_Hicks 45 interception return (Coe kick), 4:34.

Fourth Quarter

CIN_Kiner 12 run (Coe kick), 14:11.

KENN_Daniels 4 run (Robertson kick), 9:26.

CIN_Prater 44 run (Coe kick), 7:44.

CIN_My.Montgomery 76 run (Coe kick), 3:36.

A_37,014.

KENNCIN
First downs1524
Total Net Yards253525
Rushes-yards61-14230-232
Passing111293
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns0-03-35
Interceptions Ret.0-01-45
Comp-Att-Int7-15-121-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-62-17
Punts6-36.52-51.0
Fumbles-Lost3-12-1
Penalties-Yards0-010-90
Time of Possession38:0821:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kennesaw St., Daniels 21-59, Murphy 13-28, Clemons 6-17, Shepherd 7-14, Hardy 5-10, Foster 3-7, Lay 3-5, Ledet 1-4, Farrow 1-4, Cousin 1-(minus 6). Cincinnati, M.Montgomery 5-104, McClelland 10-66, Prater 1-44, Kiner 7-39, (Team) 4-(minus 7), Bryant 3-(minus 14).

PASSING_Kennesaw St., Shepherd 4-11-1-60, Murphy 3-4-0-51. Cincinnati, Bryant 17-20-0-201, Prater 4-5-0-92.

RECEIVING_Kennesaw St., Cousin 4-71, Foster 2-14, Bl.Bohannon 1-26. Cincinnati, Ja.Thompson 4-68, T.Scott 3-42, Pauling 3-41, Whyle 3-36, L.Taylor 2-20, Metayer 1-32, C.Scott 1-15, McClelland 1-14, Mardner 1-12, Tucker 1-12, Kiner 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kennesaw St., Robertson 49.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you