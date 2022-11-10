CLEVELAND ST. (0-2)
Johnson 6-9 0-0 12, Williams 4-8 0-1 8, Hill 1-3 1-1 3, Parker 2-11 3-4 7, Enaruna 7-19 0-0 15, Lowder 4-7 0-0 10, Woodrich 0-3 3-3 3, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 0-0 0-0 0, Drake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 7-9 58.
CINCINNATI (2-0)
Lakhin 6-7 2-3 14, Adams-Woods 1-4 1-1 3, Davenport 2-10 2-4 7, DeJulius 5-9 6-8 18, Nolley 5-14 6-6 16, Phinisee 0-2 0-0 0, Hensley 3-6 0-0 7, Skillings 2-6 0-0 4, Ezikpe 0-1 0-0 0, Oguama 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 17-22 69.
Halftime_Cincinnati 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 3-12 (Lowder 2-4, Enaruna 1-2, Price 0-1, Hill 0-2, Woodrich 0-3), Cincinnati 4-21 (DeJulius 2-2, Hensley 1-2, Davenport 1-6, Adams-Woods 0-2, Phinisee 0-2, Skillings 0-2, Nolley 0-5). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 28 (Parker 8), Cincinnati 38 (Lakhin 12). Assists_Cleveland St. 12 (Parker 5), Cincinnati 13 (DeJulius 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 17, Cincinnati 13. A_9,227 (13,176).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.