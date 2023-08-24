CincinnatiLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387127Totals33363
Marte 3b4001Schanuel 1b3121
McLain 2b5123Ohtani dh5110
De La Cruz ss5110Moustakas 3b5000
Steer dh3011Rengifo 2b-ss2012
Encrncn-Strnd 1b4000Grichuk lf5000
Friedl cf4130Moniak cf3110
Stephenson c5112Renfroe rf4010
Hopkins lf3120Thaiss c3000
Martini ph1000Velazquez ss1000
Siani lf0000Escobar ph-2b2000
Benson rf4220

Cincinnati0013000307
Los Angeles0100200003

LOB_Cincinnati 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Moniak (19), Ohtani (22). 3B_Friedl (5). HR_Stephenson (10), McLain (15). SB_De La Cruz (21), Benson (14), McLain (13), Friedl (24).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Richardson41-343333
Moll120010
Sims W,4-312-300013
Cruz100011
Díaz100021
Los Angeles
Detmers L,3-10574423
Soriano100001
López110012
Moore133302
Estévez110001

Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Detmers 2 (Hopkins,Friedl), Estévez (Encarnacion-Strand).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T_3:09. A_24,596 (45,517).

