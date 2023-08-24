|Cincinnati
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Schanuel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|McLain 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Steer dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Encrncn-Strnd 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Moniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stephenson c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hopkins lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Siani lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Benson rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|300
|030
|—
|7
|Los Angeles
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Cincinnati 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Moniak (19), Ohtani (22). 3B_Friedl (5). HR_Stephenson (10), McLain (15). SB_De La Cruz (21), Benson (14), McLain (13), Friedl (24).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Richardson
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Moll
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sims W,4-3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Los Angeles
|Detmers L,3-10
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Soriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Moore
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Estévez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Moll pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Detmers 2 (Hopkins,Friedl), Estévez (Encarnacion-Strand).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T_3:09. A_24,596 (45,517).
