PittsburghCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30333Totals31767
Gamel lf4000Friedl lf-rf5010
B.Reynolds cf3111Drury 3b3110
Chavis 3b4000Moustakas dh2100
Vogelbach dh4000Stephenson c3100
Tsutsugo 1b3000Naquin rf2000
Castillo ss3000Pham ph-lf1101
VanMeter ph1000Farmer ss3100
Suwinski rf3110Moran 1b4226
Perez c2112Almora Jr. cf4020
Tucker 2b3000M.Reynolds 2b4000

Pittsburgh0200000103
Cincinnati00000502x7

E_Chavis (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Almora Jr. (1). HR_Perez (1), B.Reynolds (4), Moran 2 (2). SB_Almora Jr. (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Thompson520006
Peters L,3-1014430
Hembree BS,0-1111101
De Jong222212
Cincinnati
Mahle512236
Warren W,1-1210003
Moreta H,1111102
Strickland100000

Peters pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Thompson (Moustakas), De Jong (Farmer). WP_De Jong.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:01. A_17,623 (42,319).

