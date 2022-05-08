|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|6
|7
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Suwinski rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tucker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Reynolds 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|000
|005
|02x
|—
|7
E_Chavis (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Almora Jr. (1). HR_Perez (1), B.Reynolds (4), Moran 2 (2). SB_Almora Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Thompson
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Peters L,3-1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Hembree BS,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|De Jong
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cincinnati
|Mahle
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Warren W,1-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Moreta H,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Peters pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Thompson (Moustakas), De Jong (Farmer). WP_De Jong.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:01. A_17,623 (42,319).
