FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure231-24-42-3026
H.Drame243-70-01-5256
Marrero140-52-20-5122
Nickelberry346-130-00-40215
Sanchez-Ramos90-00-00-2010
Brantley316-130-01-57312
Gill234-90-12-4229
F.Drame212-70-01-2034
Jocius213-60-20-3036
Totals20025-626-97-33122360

Percentages: FG .403, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nickelberry 3-10, Gill 1-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Marrero 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gill).

Turnovers: 23 (Gill 7, Brantley 4, Nickelberry 4, H.Drame 3, F.Drame 2, Sanchez-Ramos 2, Marrero).

Steals: 7 (Jocius 2, F.Drame, Gill, H.Drame, Nickelberry, Sanchez-Ramos).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CINCINNATIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lakhin207-83-71-40217
Adams-Woods222-95-60-13111
Davenport243-74-41-82011
DeJulius356-124-70-02117
Nolley193-122-21-46210
Skillings202-70-01-4036
Oguama191-12-21-2104
Reed180-20-01-2010
Ezikpe150-00-00-1000
Hensley81-20-01-2102
Totals20025-6020-287-28151078

Percentages: FG .417, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Skillings 2-3, Adams-Woods 2-5, Nolley 2-6, DeJulius 1-3, Davenport 1-4, Reed 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Skillings 3, Lakhin 2, Hensley, Oguama, Reed).

Turnovers: 11 (Adams-Woods 2, DeJulius 2, Lakhin 2, Skillings 2, Ezikpe, Hensley, Reed).

Steals: 10 (DeJulius 3, Skillings 3, Davenport, Lakhin, Nolley, Oguama).

Technical Fouls: Skillings, 10:34 second.

La Salle233760
Cincinnati403878

A_8,869 (13,176).

