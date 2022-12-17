LA SALLE (5-6)
Doucoure 1-2 4-4 6, H.Drame 3-7 0-0 6, Marrero 0-5 2-2 2, Nickelberry 6-13 0-0 15, Sanchez-Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Brantley 6-13 0-0 12, Gill 4-9 0-1 9, F.Drame 2-7 0-0 4, Jocius 3-6 0-2 6. Totals 25-62 6-9 60.
CINCINNATI (8-4)
Lakhin 7-8 3-7 17, Adams-Woods 2-9 5-6 11, Davenport 3-7 4-4 11, DeJulius 6-12 4-7 17, Nolley 3-12 2-2 10, Skillings 2-7 0-0 6, Oguama 1-1 2-2 4, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Ezikpe 0-0 0-0 0, Hensley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 20-28 78.
Halftime_Cincinnati 40-23. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 4-17 (Nickelberry 3-10, Gill 1-1, H.Drame 0-1, Jocius 0-1, Brantley 0-2, Marrero 0-2), Cincinnati 8-23 (Skillings 2-3, Adams-Woods 2-5, Nolley 2-6, DeJulius 1-3, Davenport 1-4, Reed 0-2). Fouled Out_H.Drame. Rebounds_La Salle 33 (H.Drame, Marrero, Brantley 5), Cincinnati 28 (Davenport 8). Assists_La Salle 12 (Brantley 7), Cincinnati 15 (Nolley 6). Total Fouls_La Salle 23, Cincinnati 10. A_8,869 (13,176).
