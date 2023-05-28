CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38814875
India dh421011.290
McLain ss514100.380
Steer 1b512200.284
Stephenson c410012.250
Fairchild lf211000.250
a-Friedl ph-lf-cf312100.333
Senzel 3b312220.264
Newman 2b202130.278
Fraley rf500101.252
Barrero cf400001.222
b-Benson ph-lf100000.074

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35595511
Hoerner 2b500001.286
Swanson ss402010.269
Happ lf500003.277
Suzuki rf410011.279
Morel dh400002.299
Mancini 1b312011.255
Tauchman cf413000.333
Wisdom 3b322511.225
Gomes c300012.280

Cincinnati021022100_8140
Chicago030000020_591

a-doubled for Fairchild in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Barrero in the 9th.

E_Smyly (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 8. 2B_Fairchild (11), India (15), McLain (5), Friedl (9), Senzel (7), Mancini (5). HR_Steer (7), off Hughes; Wisdom (13), off Ashcraft; Wisdom (14), off Herget. RBIs_Senzel 2 (25), Fraley (34), McLain (8), Friedl (19), Newman (17), Steer 2 (25), Wisdom 5 (28). SB_Fairchild (6), McLain (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Friedl, India, Fairchild, Fraley 2, Barrero); Chicago 4 (Hoerner 3, Suzuki). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 17; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fraley 2, Stephenson, Tauchman. GIDP_Steer, Stephenson, Suzuki.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Newman, Steer); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini; Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini; Gomes, Hoerner, Gomes).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 3-3553336925.55
Sims110021273.86
Gibaut100000133.70
Herget122201202.55
Díaz, S, 12-12110003231.74
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 5-242-375522923.45
Estrada010020212.08
Hughes11-312212234.76
Rucker241111365.48
Fulmer110010137.48

Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Estrada 2-2, Hughes 3-0. WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:15. A_40,551 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

