|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|8
|7
|5
|India dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|McLain ss
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.380
|Steer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Fairchild lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Friedl ph-lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Senzel 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.264
|Newman 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.278
|Fraley rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Barrero cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|b-Benson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.074
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|5
|11
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Tauchman cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.225
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Cincinnati
|021
|022
|100_8
|14
|0
|Chicago
|030
|000
|020_5
|9
|1
a-doubled for Fairchild in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Barrero in the 9th.
E_Smyly (2). LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 8. 2B_Fairchild (11), India (15), McLain (5), Friedl (9), Senzel (7), Mancini (5). HR_Steer (7), off Hughes; Wisdom (13), off Ashcraft; Wisdom (14), off Herget. RBIs_Senzel 2 (25), Fraley (34), McLain (8), Friedl (19), Newman (17), Steer 2 (25), Wisdom 5 (28). SB_Fairchild (6), McLain (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 6 (Friedl, India, Fairchild, Fraley 2, Barrero); Chicago 4 (Hoerner 3, Suzuki). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 17; Chicago 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Fraley 2, Stephenson, Tauchman. GIDP_Steer, Stephenson, Suzuki.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Newman, Steer); Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini; Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini; Gomes, Hoerner, Gomes).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, W, 3-3
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|92
|5.55
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|3.86
|Gibaut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.70
|Herget
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|2.55
|Díaz, S, 12-12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.74
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 5-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|92
|3.45
|Estrada
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|2.08
|Hughes
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|4.76
|Rucker
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|5.48
|Fulmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|7.48
Estrada pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Estrada 2-2, Hughes 3-0. WP_Smyly.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:15. A_40,551 (41,363).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.