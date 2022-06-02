WashingtonCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32151Totals318108
Hernández 2b4000Senzel cf4120
Ruiz c4000Drury 3b4220
Soto rf4000Pham lf1101
Cruz dh4000Votto dh2213
Bell 1b4121Farmer ss4123
Hernandez lf3010Moustakas 1b4000
Franco 3b3020Almora Jr. rf4010
García ss3000Garcia c4000
Robles cf3000Reynolds 2b4121

Washington0000001001
Cincinnati30000050x8

E_García (1). DP_Washington 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), Votto (3), Reynolds (1), Farmer (5). SB_Farmer (3). SF_Pham (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Adon L,1-951-363344
Ramírez133300
Rogers2-312210
Espino100001
Cincinnati
Ashcraft W,2-0741115
Warren100002
Kuhnel110001

Ramírez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).

