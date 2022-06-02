|Washington
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|8
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto dh
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|300
|000
|50x
|—
|8
E_García (1). DP_Washington 2, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Washington 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Bell (5), Votto (3), Reynolds (1), Farmer (5). SB_Farmer (3). SF_Pham (3).
Ramírez pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:40. A_12,799 (42,319).
