EAST CAROLINA (10-8)
Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55.
CINCINNATI (12-6)
Lakhin 3-6 2-2 8, Oguama 1-6 1-2 3, Adams-Woods 3-7 0-0 8, DeJulius 4-11 2-2 11, Nolley 7-15 2-2 20, Davenport 6-12 0-0 16, Skillings 3-4 0-0 6, Reed 3-3 0-2 9, Ezikpe 1-1 0-0 2, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 7-10 83.
Halftime_Cincinnati 38-25. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 4-19 (Small 2-6, Bayela 1-2, Diboundje 1-4, LaCount 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Felton 0-4), Cincinnati 14-26 (Davenport 4-8, Nolley 4-9, Reed 3-3, Adams-Woods 2-2, DeJulius 1-3, Skillings 0-1). Rebounds_East Carolina 27 (Ausar 8), Cincinnati 44 (Nolley 10). Assists_East Carolina 9 (Small 5), Cincinnati 20 (DeJulius 12). Total Fouls_East Carolina 12, Cincinnati 12. A_9,118 (13,176).
