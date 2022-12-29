FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross327-196-70-85422
Holloway121-20-00-1002
Cook306-143-30-33515
Forbes374-911-121-50420
James343-65-61-34312
Pope233-60-01-4046
Williams180-20-00-1120
McGee120-20-01-5010
Days20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-6025-284-30132377

Percentages: FG .400, FT .893.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Cross 2-6, James 1-2, Forbes 1-5, Williams 0-1, Cook 0-3, Pope 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Cook 4, Cross 2, James 2, Forbes, Holloway).

Steals: 3 (Cook, McGee, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Williams, 9:45 second.

FGFTReb
CINCINNATIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lakhin274-95-63-131413
Adams-Woods337-83-30-36218
Davenport283-103-30-34110
DeJulius325-132-20-25113
Nolley317-134-61-33323
Oguama232-30-11-6044
Skillings123-51-11-6127
Reed100-00-00-0030
Hensley40-00-20-1000
Totals20031-6118-246-37202088

Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Nolley 5-9, Adams-Woods 1-2, DeJulius 1-5, Davenport 1-8, Skillings 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Adams-Woods 2, Lakhin, Nolley, Skillings).

Turnovers: 12 (Nolley 4, Davenport 2, Lakhin 2, Skillings 2, Adams-Woods, Hensley).

Steals: 6 (Davenport 2, Lakhin 2, Adams-Woods, DeJulius).

Technical Fouls: Reed, 9:45 second.

Tulane354277
Cincinnati454388

A_9,484 (13,176).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you