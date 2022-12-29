TULANE (7-5)
Cross 7-19 6-7 22, Holloway 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 6-14 3-3 15, Forbes 4-9 11-12 20, James 3-6 5-6 12, Pope 3-6 0-0 6, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Days 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 25-28 77.
CINCINNATI (10-4)
Lakhin 4-9 5-6 13, Adams-Woods 7-8 3-3 18, Davenport 3-10 3-3 10, DeJulius 5-13 2-2 13, Nolley 7-13 4-6 23, Oguama 2-3 0-1 4, Skillings 3-5 1-1 7, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Hensley 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 31-61 18-24 88.
Halftime_Cincinnati 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 4-20 (Cross 2-6, James 1-2, Forbes 1-5, Williams 0-1, Cook 0-3, Pope 0-3), Cincinnati 8-25 (Nolley 5-9, Adams-Woods 1-2, DeJulius 1-5, Davenport 1-8, Skillings 0-1). Fouled Out_Cook. Rebounds_Tulane 30 (Cross 8), Cincinnati 37 (Lakhin 13). Assists_Tulane 13 (Cross 5), Cincinnati 20 (Adams-Woods 6). Total Fouls_Tulane 23, Cincinnati 20. A_9,484 (13,176).
