CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34999710
Friedl cf411000.275
Siani cf000010---
McLain 2b341021.295
De La Cruz ss522603.257
Steer 3b403211.272
Votto dh200100.200
b-Hopkins ph-dh300001.147
Encarnacion-Strand 1b301011.255
Martini rf300011.000
Benson lf411001.276
Maile c310011.241

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals364104611
Rengifo 2b-ss423111.240
Ohtani p-dh-dh111200.305
a-Schanuel ph-dh101030.313
Drury 1b500101.265
O'Hoppe c501002.243
Grichuk lf400010.160
Escobar 3b-2b400011.229
Renfroe rf400002.242
Moniak cf403001.281
Velazquez ss311002.194
c-Moustakas ph-3b100001.270

Cincinnati000130401_991
Los Angeles201000100_4101

a-doubled for Ohtani in the 3rd. b-flied out for Votto in the 6th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.

E_Encarnacion-Strand (1), Velazquez (6). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Velazquez (3), Schanuel (1). 3B_De La Cruz (6), Rengifo (4). HR_De La Cruz (11), off Anderson; Ohtani (44), off Abbott. RBIs_Votto (33), De La Cruz 6 (33), Steer 2 (69), Ohtani 2 (91), Schanuel (0), Drury (56). SB_McLain (12). CS_Siani (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Martini); Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Grichuk, Velazquez, Renfroe 2, O'Hoppe). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Votto, Maile, Grichuk. GIDP_Hopkins, Encarnacion-Strand.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Rengifo, Drury; Velazquez, Rengifo, Drury).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott453345753.16
Farmer, W, 4-512-300001133.75
Young, H, 131-31000183.00
Law2-321120232.68
Gibaut, H, 1911-320003243.15
Cruz100001114.38
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani11-300012213.14
Anderson, L, 5-542-334135925.35
Loup1-32220075.87
Leone2-322210144.82
Rosenberg221123386.43

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Gibaut 3-0, Anderson 1-0, Leone 2-2. WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:08. A_28,776 (45,517).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

