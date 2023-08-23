|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|9
|7
|10
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Siani cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|McLain 2b
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3
|.257
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|Votto dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Hopkins ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Martini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Benson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Maile c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|6
|11
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Ohtani p-dh-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|a-Schanuel ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.313
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|O'Hoppe c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Escobar 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|c-Moustakas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Cincinnati
|000
|130
|401_9
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|100_4
|10
|1
a-doubled for Ohtani in the 3rd. b-flied out for Votto in the 6th. c-struck out for Velazquez in the 8th.
E_Encarnacion-Strand (1), Velazquez (6). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Velazquez (3), Schanuel (1). 3B_De La Cruz (6), Rengifo (4). HR_De La Cruz (11), off Anderson; Ohtani (44), off Abbott. RBIs_Votto (33), De La Cruz 6 (33), Steer 2 (69), Ohtani 2 (91), Schanuel (0), Drury (56). SB_McLain (12). CS_Siani (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 1 (Martini); Los Angeles 6 (Drury, Grichuk, Velazquez, Renfroe 2, O'Hoppe). RISP_Cincinnati 5 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Votto, Maile, Grichuk. GIDP_Hopkins, Encarnacion-Strand.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Escobar, Rengifo, Drury; Velazquez, Rengifo, Drury).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|75
|3.16
|Farmer, W, 4-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.75
|Young, H, 13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.00
|Law
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|2.68
|Gibaut, H, 19
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|3.15
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.38
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.14
|Anderson, L, 5-5
|4
|2-3
|3
|4
|1
|3
|5
|92
|5.35
|Loup
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5.87
|Leone
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|4.82
|Rosenberg
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|38
|6.43
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Gibaut 3-0, Anderson 1-0, Leone 2-2. WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:08. A_28,776 (45,517).
