CincinnatiLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34999Totals364104
Friedl cf4110Rengifo 2b-ss4231
Siani cf0000Ohtani p-dh1112
McLain 2b3410Schanuel ph-dh1010
De La Cruz ss5226Drury 1b5001
Steer 3b4032O'Hoppe c5010
Votto dh2001Grichuk lf4000
Hopkins ph-dh3000Escobar 3b-2b4000
Encrncn-Strnd 1b3010Renfroe rf4000
Martini rf3000Moniak cf4030
Benson lf4110Velazquez ss3110
Maile c3100Moustakas ph-3b1000

Cincinnati0001304019
Los Angeles2010001004

E_Encarnacion-Strand (1), Velazquez (6). DP_Cincinnati 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Velazquez (3), Schanuel (1). 3B_De La Cruz (6), Rengifo (4). HR_De La Cruz (11), Ohtani (44). SB_McLain (12).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Abbott453345
Farmer W,4-512-300001
Young H,131-310001
Law2-321120
Gibaut H,1911-320003
Cruz100001
Los Angeles
Ohtani11-300012
Anderson L,5-542-334135
Loup1-322200
Leone2-322210
Rosenberg221123

Abbott pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_3:08. A_28,776 (45,517).

