|Cincinnati
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Siani cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani p-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|McLain 2b
|3
|4
|1
|0
|Schanuel ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|2
|2
|6
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Steer 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|O'Hoppe c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Votto dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn-Strnd 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martini rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Benson lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maile c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moustakas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|130
|401
|—
|9
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|100
|—
|4
E_Encarnacion-Strand (1), Velazquez (6). DP_Cincinnati 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Cincinnati 5, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Velazquez (3), Schanuel (1). 3B_De La Cruz (6), Rengifo (4). HR_De La Cruz (11), Ohtani (44). SB_McLain (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Abbott
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Farmer W,4-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young H,13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Law
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Gibaut H,19
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson L,5-5
|4
|2-3
|3
|4
|1
|3
|5
|Loup
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Leone
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rosenberg
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
Abbott pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_3:08. A_28,776 (45,517).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.