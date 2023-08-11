|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|3
|11
|Friedl cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.282
|McLain 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.265
|Steer 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|b-Newman ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-Ramos ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Fairchild lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Benson rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Hopkins rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|0
|10
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Peguero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Cincinnati
|300
|300
|030_9
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000_2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Encarnacion-Strand in the 7th. b-struck out for Votto in the 8th.
LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Steer (25), Reynolds (23). 3B_De La Cruz (4). HR_Maile (5), off Oviedo; Hayes (8), off Abbott. RBIs_De La Cruz 3 (25), Steer 2 (66), Maile 3 (18), Friedl (46), Hayes (43), McCutchen (31). S_Maile.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz, Newman, Fairchild); Pittsburgh 1 (Davis). RISP_Cincinnati 6 for 12; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, W, 7-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|98
|2.95
|Law
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.84
|Kennedy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|5.14
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 6-12
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|93
|4.42
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|26
|4.00
|Selby
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|10.13
|Perdomo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Selby 1-0, Perdomo 2-0. HBP_Oviedo 3 (Maile,Fairchild,Encarnacion-Strand). WP_Oviedo(2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:48. A_31,523 (38,753).
