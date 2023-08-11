CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals379119311
Friedl cf321120.282
McLain 2b511002.295
De La Cruz ss512302.265
Steer 3b502201.270
Votto 1b300011.214
b-Newman ph-1b100001.253
Encarnacion-Strand dh200001.263
a-Ramos ph-dh200001.234
Fairchild lf421000.232
Benson rf423001.279
Hopkins rf100000.160
Maile c211301.250

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33262010
Hayes 3b411100.255
Reynolds lf412000.271
McCutchen dh401101.260
Joe 1b401002.241
Davis rf401000.224
Rodríguez c400001.222
Suwinski cf300002.210
Peguero 2b300001.245
Williams ss300003.205

Cincinnati300300030_9110
Pittsburgh000002000_260

a-grounded out for Encarnacion-Strand in the 7th. b-struck out for Votto in the 8th.

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Steer (25), Reynolds (23). 3B_De La Cruz (4). HR_Maile (5), off Oviedo; Hayes (8), off Abbott. RBIs_De La Cruz 3 (25), Steer 2 (66), Maile 3 (18), Friedl (46), Hayes (43), McCutchen (31). S_Maile.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 3 (De La Cruz, Newman, Fairchild); Pittsburgh 1 (Davis). RISP_Cincinnati 6 for 12; Pittsburgh 1 for 2.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, W, 7-352-342209982.95
Law11-310000172.84
Kennedy210001335.14
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 6-12556624934.42
Hernandez12-310014264.00
Selby1533012510.13
Perdomo11-300002163.33

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Selby 1-0, Perdomo 2-0. HBP_Oviedo 3 (Maile,Fairchild,Encarnacion-Strand). WP_Oviedo(2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:48. A_31,523 (38,753).

