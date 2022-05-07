|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|9
|8
|9
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 2b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Reynolds pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|VanMeter 2b-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Suwinski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Friedl lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tsutsugo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Tucker pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|07x
|—
|9
E_Hayes (4), Brubaker (1), Sulser (1). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Gamel (5), Marisnick (2), Stephenson 2 (2), Naquin (6), Drury (5). SF_Friedl (1).
HBP_Brubaker (Moustakas), Crowe (Drury). WP_Crowe.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Greg Gibson; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:09. A_9,267 (42,319).
