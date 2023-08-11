|Cincinnati
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Friedl cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McLain 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Steer 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Newman ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn-Strnd dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fairchild lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benson rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Hopkins rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Cincinnati
|300
|300
|030
|—
|9
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Steer (25), Reynolds (23). 3B_De La Cruz (4). HR_Maile (5), Hayes (8). S_Maile (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Abbott W,7-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Law
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Oviedo L,6-12
|5
|5
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Hernandez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Selby
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Perdomo
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Selby pitched to 7 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Oviedo 3 (Maile,Fairchild,Encarnacion-Strand). WP_Oviedo(2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:48. A_31,523 (38,753).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.