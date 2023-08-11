CincinnatiPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals379119Totals33262
Friedl cf3211Hayes 3b4111
McLain 2b5110Reynolds lf4120
De La Cruz ss5123McCutchen dh4011
Steer 3b5022Joe 1b4010
Votto 1b3000Davis rf4010
Newman ph-1b1000Rodríguez c4000
Encrncn-Strnd dh2000Suwinski cf3000
Ramos ph-dh2000Peguero 2b3000
Fairchild lf4210Williams ss3000
Benson rf4230
Hopkins rf1000
Maile c2113

Cincinnati3003000309
Pittsburgh0000020002

LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Steer (25), Reynolds (23). 3B_De La Cruz (4). HR_Maile (5), Hayes (8). S_Maile (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Abbott W,7-352-342209
Law11-310000
Kennedy210001
Pittsburgh
Oviedo L,6-12556624
Hernandez12-310014
Selby153301
Perdomo11-300002

Selby pitched to 7 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Oviedo 3 (Maile,Fairchild,Encarnacion-Strand). WP_Oviedo(2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:48. A_31,523 (38,753).

