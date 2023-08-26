Diamondbacks first. Corbin Carroll triples to deep right field. Ketel Marte strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Corbin Carroll scores. Christian Walker strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Reds 0.
Diamondbacks fifth. Jose Herrera singles to left field. Geraldo Perdomo flies out to left field to Spencer Steer. Corbin Carroll doubles to deep left field. Jose Herrera to third. Ketel Marte homers to right field. Corbin Carroll scores. Jose Herrera scores. Tommy Pham called out on strikes. Christian Walker triples to deep center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flies out to deep center field to TJ Friedl.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Reds 0.
Reds sixth. Matt McLain homers to right field. Elly De La Cruz walks. Spencer Steer walks. Elly De La Cruz to second. Nick Martini reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Spencer Steer out at second. Elly De La Cruz to third. Christian Encarnacion-Strand walks. Nick Martini to second. Noelvi Marte grounds out to first base. Christian Encarnacion-Strand out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Reds 1.
Reds eighth. Matt McLain strikes out swinging. Elly De La Cruz walks. Spencer Steer flies out to deep center field to Alek Thomas. Elly De La Cruz to second. Nick Martini singles to shallow center field. Elly De La Cruz scores. Christian Encarnacion-Strand grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Reds 2.
Reds ninth. Noelvi Marte walks. Will Benson flies out to deep right field to Corbin Carroll. Noelvi Marte to third. Tyler Stephenson doubles to deep right field. Noelvi Marte scores. TJ Friedl singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Michael Siani to third. Matt McLain grounds out to shallow infield, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. TJ Friedl to third. Michael Siani scores. Elly De La Cruz flies out to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Diamondbacks 4.
Reds tenth. Spencer Steer doubles to deep center field. Elly De La Cruz scores. Nick Martini doubles to deep right field. Spencer Steer scores. Christian Encarnacion-Strand singles to center field. TJ Hopkins scores. Noelvi Marte doubles to deep left field. Christian Encarnacion-Strand to third. Will Benson strikes out swinging. Luke Maile reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Noelvi Marte to third. Christian Encarnacion-Strand out at home. TJ Friedl grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 7, Diamondbacks 4.
Diamondbacks tenth. Geraldo Perdomo singles to center field. Jose Herrera scores. Corbin Carroll walks. Geraldo Perdomo to second. Ketel Marte flies out to right field to Will Benson. Tommy Pham reaches on error. Corbin Carroll to third. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Fielding error by Matt McLain. Christian Walker out on a sacrifice fly to center field to TJ Friedl. Tommy Pham to third. Corbin Carroll scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 7, Diamondbacks 7.
Reds eleventh. Matt McLain strikes out swinging. Elly De La Cruz flies out to right center field to Alek Thomas. Spencer Steer singles to shallow infield. TJ Friedl to third. Spencer Steer to second. TJ Friedl scores. TJ Hopkins called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 8, Diamondbacks 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.