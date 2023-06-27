Orioles second. Aaron Hicks walks. Ramon Urias flies out to center field to TJ Friedl. Jordan Westburg singles to left field. Aaron Hicks to third. Ryan McKenna out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jake Fraley. Aaron Hicks scores. Jorge Mateo pops out to shallow center field to Matt McLain.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Reds 0.
Reds fourth. TJ Friedl singles to shallow infield. Matt McLain doubles to deep center field. TJ Friedl scores. Jonathan India strikes out swinging. Elly De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Jake Fraley pops out to shallow left field to Gunnar Henderson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Orioles 1.
Reds sixth. Matt McLain homers to center field. Jonathan India flies out to right field to Ryan McKenna. Elly De La Cruz grounds out to first base to Ramon Urias. Jake Fraley grounds out to shallow infield, Gunnar Henderson to Ramon Urias.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Orioles 1.
Reds eighth. Luke Maile strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl homers to right field. Matt McLain strikes out on a foul tip. Jonathan India flies out to Aaron Hicks.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Orioles 1.
