Reds first. Elly De La Cruz homers to center field. TJ Friedl grounds out to first base, Nico Hoerner to Jeimer Candelario. Matt McLain strikes out swinging. Jake Fraley walks. Spencer Steer strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs first. Mike Tauchman grounds out to shortstop, Elly De La Cruz to Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Nico Hoerner doubles to right field. Ian Happ doubles to right field. Nico Hoerner scores. Cody Bellinger pops out to second base to Elly De La Cruz. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Cubs 1.
Cubs third. Nick Madrigal lines out to deep left center field to Will Benson. Mike Tauchman strikes out on a foul tip. Nico Hoerner reaches on third strike. Ian Happ walks. Nico Hoerner to second. Cody Bellinger singles to right field. Ian Happ to third. Nico Hoerner scores. Dansby Swanson walks. Christopher Morel walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Ian Happ scores. Jeimer Candelario walks. Christopher Morel to second. Dansby Swanson to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 4, Reds 1.
Reds fourth. Christian Encarnacion-Strand singles to left field. Will Benson singles to right center field. Christian Encarnacion-Strand to third. Luke Maile grounds out to shallow infield. Will Benson out at second. Christian Encarnacion-Strand scores. Elly De La Cruz called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Reds 2.
Reds eighth. Jake Fraley strikes out swinging. Spencer Steer homers to center field. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Christian Encarnacion-Strand flies out to deep right field to Mike Tauchman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Reds 3.
Cubs eighth. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep center field. Christopher Morel called out on strikes. Jeimer Candelario singles to center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Yan Gomes out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jake Fraley. Dansby Swanson scores. Nick Madrigal flies out to right center field to Jake Fraley.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Reds 3.
