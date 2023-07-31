Reds second. Jake Fraley flies out to right center field to Cody Bellinger. Spencer Steer grounds out to shallow infield, Yan Gomes to Trey Mancini. Joey Votto singles to right center field. Christian Encarnacion-Strand singles to center field. Joey Votto to third. Will Benson doubles to right center field. Christian Encarnacion-Strand to third. Joey Votto scores. Luke Maile doubles to deep left center field. Will Benson scores. Christian Encarnacion-Strand scores. Elly De La Cruz grounds out to first base, Trey Mancini to Marcus Stroman.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 3, Cubs 0.
Cubs second. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel strikes out on a foul tip. Trey Mancini strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Cubs 1.
Reds third. TJ Friedl walks. Matt McLain grounds out to shortstop, Nick Madrigal to Trey Mancini. TJ Friedl to second. Jake Fraley singles to center field. TJ Friedl scores. Spencer Steer walks. Joey Votto singles to right field. Spencer Steer to third. Jake Fraley scores. Christian Encarnacion-Strand reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Joey Votto out at second. Spencer Steer scores. Will Benson flies out to left center field to Ian Happ.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 6, Cubs 1.
Cubs third. Nick Madrigal walks. Nico Hoerner doubles to left field. Nick Madrigal to third. Seiya Suzuki out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to TJ Friedl. Nico Hoerner to third. Nick Madrigal scores. Ian Happ out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to TJ Friedl. Nico Hoerner scores. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep right field. Dansby Swanson walks. Yan Gomes singles to left center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 6, Cubs 4.
Cubs eighth. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop, Matt McLain to Joey Votto. Yan Gomes doubles to left field. Christopher Morel doubles to deep center field. Yan Gomes scores. Mike Tauchman strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield to Joey Votto.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 6, Cubs 5.
