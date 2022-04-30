Rockies second. Elias Diaz homers to center field. Sam Hilliard walks. Jose Iglesias flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. Alan Trejo flies out to deep right center field to Tyler Naquin. Connor Joe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 1, Reds 0.
Reds fourth. Tommy Pham doubles. Joey Votto singles to shallow center field. Tommy Pham to third. Kyle Farmer out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Randal Grichuk. Tommy Pham scores. Brandon Drury grounds out to third base. Joey Votto out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 1, Rockies 1.
Rockies fifth. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep center field. Randal Grichuk called out on strikes. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Ryan McMahon homers to right field. C.J. Cron scores. Charlie Blackmon scores. Elias Diaz walks. Sam Hilliard walks. Elias Diaz to second. Jose Iglesias grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Sam Hilliard to second. Elias Diaz to third. Alan Trejo strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Reds 1.
Rockies sixth. Connor Joe strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon walks. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Drury to Joey Votto. Charlie Blackmon to second. C.J. Cron singles to left center field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Reds 1.
Rockies seventh. Elias Diaz singles to left center field. Sam Hilliard lines out to deep center field to Nick Senzel. Jose Iglesias doubles to deep left field. Elias Diaz scores. Alan Trejo doubles to deep left center field. Jose Iglesias scores. Connor Joe doubles to deep left field. Alan Trejo scores. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto. Connor Joe to third. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow center field. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron is intentionally walked. Ryan McMahon walks. C.J. Cron to second. Randal Grichuk to third. Elias Diaz pops out to shallow infield to Joey Votto.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 9, Reds 1.
Rockies eighth. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Tommy Pham. Alan Trejo flies out to left center field to Tommy Pham. Yonathan Daza singles to left field. Jose Iglesias scores. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rockies 10, Reds 1.
Reds ninth. Brandon Drury walks. Mike Moustakas flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Nick Senzel singles to center field. Brandon Drury to second. Mark Kolozsvary called out on strikes. Jonathan India singles to shallow left field. Nick Senzel to second. Brandon Drury to third. Tyler Naquin singles to left center field. Jonathan India to second. Nick Senzel to third. Brandon Drury scores. Tommy Pham singles to shallow center field. Tyler Naquin to third. Jonathan India scores. Nick Senzel scores. Joey Votto grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 10, Reds 4.
