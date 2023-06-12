Royals first. Nick Pratto flies out to center field to TJ Friedl. Salvador Perez grounds out to third base, Elly De La Cruz to Spencer Steer. MJ Melendez singles to shortstop. Bobby Witt Jr. walks. MJ Melendez to second. Michael Massey doubles to deep right field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. MJ Melendez scores. Edward Olivares called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 2, Reds 0.
Royals second. Maikel Garcia called out on strikes. Drew Waters walks. Dairon Blanco singles to shallow right field. Drew Waters to third. Nick Pratto out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to TJ Friedl. Drew Waters scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Reds 0.
Reds third. Stuart Fairchild homers to left field. Luke Maile flies out to deep right center field to MJ Melendez. TJ Friedl lines out to center field to Drew Waters. Matt McLain flies out to deep center field to Drew Waters.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 3, Reds 1.
Reds sixth. Luke Maile doubles to deep center field. TJ Friedl doubles to right field. Luke Maile scores. Matt McLain grounds out to shallow infield, Maikel Garcia to Nick Pratto. TJ Friedl to third. Jonathan India singles to shortstop. TJ Friedl scores. Elly De La Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonathan India out at second. Spencer Steer walks. Tyler Stephenson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Royals 3.
Reds ninth. Tyler Stephenson singles to shallow left field. Will Benson walks. TJ Hopkins to second. Stuart Fairchild out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Scott Barlow to Michael Massey. Will Benson to second. TJ Hopkins to third. Kevin Newman pinch-hitting for Luke Maile. Kevin Newman out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Dairon Blanco. TJ Hopkins scores. TJ Friedl strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Royals 3.
Royals ninth. Dairon Blanco grounds out to third base, Elly De La Cruz to Spencer Steer. Nick Pratto grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Spencer Steer. Salvador Perez homers to left field. MJ Melendez flies out to shallow center field to TJ Friedl.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Royals 4.
Reds tenth. Matt McLain grounds out to shallow infield to Nick Pratto. TJ Friedl to third. Jonathan India reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. TJ Friedl scores. Elly De La Cruz grounds out to shortstop. Jonathan India out at second.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 5, Royals 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.