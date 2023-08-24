Angels second. Mickey Moniak doubles to deep left field. Hunter Renfroe lines out to shortstop to Elly De La Cruz. Matt Thaiss flies out to deep center field to TJ Friedl. Mickey Moniak to third. Andrew Velazquez walks. Nolan Schanuel singles to center field. Andrew Velazquez to second. Mickey Moniak scores. Shohei Ohtani lines out to deep left center field to TJ Friedl.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Reds 0.
Reds third. Noelvi Marte walks. Matt McLain flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Elly De La Cruz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Noelvi Marte out at second. Spencer Steer singles to right field. Elly De La Cruz scores. Christian Encarnacion-Strand grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Nolan Schanuel.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, Angels 1.
Reds fourth. TJ Friedl triples. Tyler Stephenson homers to center field. TJ Friedl scores. TJ Hopkins singles to center field, tagged out at second, Randal Grichuk to Luis Rengifo. Will Benson singles to right center field. Noelvi Marte grounds out to third base, Mike Moustakas to Nolan Schanuel. Matt McLain singles to center field. Will Benson scores. Elly De La Cruz flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Angels 1.
Angels fifth. Andrew Velazquez called out on strikes. Nolan Schanuel singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani doubles to right field. Nolan Schanuel to third. Mike Moustakas flies out to center field to TJ Friedl. Luis Rengifo singles to right field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Nolan Schanuel scores. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Luis Rengifo out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 4, Angels 3.
Reds eighth. Tyler Stephenson called out on strikes. TJ Hopkins singles to right center field. Will Benson singles to right field. TJ Hopkins to third. Noelvi Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Moustakas to Nolan Schanuel. Will Benson to second. TJ Hopkins scores. Matt McLain homers to center field. Will Benson scores. Elly De La Cruz strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 7, Angels 3.
