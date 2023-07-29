Dodgers first. David Peralta reaches on error. Fielding error by Spencer Steer. Freddie Freeman reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. David Peralta out at second. Will Smith flies out to center field to TJ Friedl. Max Muncy homers to right field. Freddie Freeman scores. J.D. Martinez pops out to shallow infield to Matt McLain.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Reds 0.
Reds sixth. Elly De La Cruz doubles to center field. TJ Friedl singles to second base. Elly De La Cruz to third. Matt McLain called out on strikes. Kevin Newman pinch-hitting for Jake Fraley. Kevin Newman out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jason Heyward. TJ Friedl to second. Elly De La Cruz scores. Spencer Steer singles to left center field. TJ Friedl scores. Joey Votto walks. Spencer Steer to second. Christian Encarnacion-Strand walks. Will Benson pinch-hitting for Nick Senzel. Will Benson called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Reds 2, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers sixth. Freddie Freeman strikes out on a foul tip. Will Smith lines out to left center field to Spencer Steer. Max Muncy homers to right field. J.D. Martinez flies out to shallow center field to TJ Friedl.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Reds 2.
