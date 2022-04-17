Dodgers fourth. Freddie Freeman singles to shallow center field. Trea Turner walks. Freddie Freeman to second. Max Muncy doubles to deep right field. Trea Turner scores. Freddie Freeman scores. Justin Turner singles to shortstop. Max Muncy to third. Will Smith doubles. Justin Turner to third. Max Muncy scores. Cody Bellinger grounds out to first base, Brandon Drury to Joey Votto. Chris Taylor doubles to center field. Will Smith scores. Justin Turner scores. Gavin Lux walks. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman singles to center field. Gavin Lux scores. Chris Taylor scores. Trea Turner flies out to deep right field to Aristides Aquino.
7 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 7, Reds 0.
Reds eighth. Brandon Drury doubles to deep right field. Jake Fraley singles to right field. Brandon Drury to third. Colin Moran grounds out to first base to Freddie Freeman. Jake Fraley to second. Brandon Drury out at home. Tyler Naquin singles to right field. Jake Fraley scores. Tommy Pham reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tyler Naquin out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 7, Reds 1.
Dodgers eighth. Chris Taylor walks. Gavin Lux reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Chris Taylor out at second. Mookie Betts walks. Gavin Lux to second. Freddie Freeman singles to left field. Mookie Betts to second. Gavin Lux scores. Trea Turner lines out to shortstop to Brandon Drury. Hanser Alberto singles to center field. Freddie Freeman to third. Mookie Betts scores. Edwin Rios grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan Hendrix to Aramis Garcia.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 9, Reds 1.
