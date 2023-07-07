Brewers first. Christian Yelich called out on strikes. William Contreras doubles to deep left field. Willy Adames doubles to deep center field. William Contreras scores. Owen Miller doubles to deep left center field. Willy Adames scores. Blake Perkins pops out to shallow infield to Joey Votto. Andruw Monasterio strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Reds 0.
Brewers second. Brian Anderson flies out to right field to Jake Fraley. Victor Caratini walks. Joey Wiemer homers to center field. Victor Caratini scores. Christian Yelich grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan India to Joey Votto. William Contreras grounds out to shallow infield, Luke Maile to Joey Votto.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Reds 0.
Reds fifth. Elly De La Cruz singles to left field. Jake Fraley called out on strikes. Joey Votto homers to center field. Elly De La Cruz scores. Spencer Steer walks. Will Benson walks. Spencer Steer to second. Luke Maile flies out to deep left field to Christian Yelich. TJ Friedl grounds out to first base, Owen Miller to Corbin Burnes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Reds 2.
Brewers fifth. William Contreras singles to left field. Willy Adames homers to left field. William Contreras scores. Owen Miller singles to shallow center field. Blake Perkins strikes out swinging. Brice Turang pinch-hitting for Andruw Monasterio. Brice Turang singles to shallow center field. Owen Miller to second. Brian Anderson grounds out to shortstop. Brice Turang out at second.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Reds 2.
Brewers seventh. Blake Perkins walks. Brice Turang walks. Blake Perkins to second. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging. Victor Caratini singles to center field. Brice Turang to third. Blake Perkins scores. Joey Wiemer strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich walks. Victor Caratini to second. William Contreras grounds out to shortstop, Matt McLain to Joey Votto.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 7, Reds 2.
Reds ninth. Jonathan India walks. Elly De La Cruz grounds out to second base, Brice Turang to Owen Miller. Jonathan India to second. Jake Fraley walks. Joey Votto doubles to right field. Jake Fraley to third. Jonathan India scores. Spencer Steer strikes out swinging. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Senzel pinch-hitting for Luke Maile. Nick Senzel strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 7, Reds 3.
