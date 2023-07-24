Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. William Contreras singles to right center field. Christian Yelich scores. Willy Adames called out on strikes. Sal Frelick grounds out to second base. William Contreras out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Reds 0.
Reds third. Tyler Stephenson singles to shortstop. Will Benson called out on strikes. Elly De La Cruz homers to center field. Tyler Stephenson scores. TJ Friedl flies out to left field to Christian Yelich. Matt McLain grounds out to second base, Brice Turang to Owen Miller.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 1.
Brewers sixth. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Sal Frelick homers to right field. Andruw Monasterio walks. Owen Miller strikes out swinging. Brice Turang strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 2.
Brewers ninth. Blake Perkins walks. Jesse Winker pinch-hitting for Joey Wiemer. Jesse Winker singles to right field. Blake Perkins to second. Christian Yelich singles to right field. Tyrone Taylor to second. Blake Perkins scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.