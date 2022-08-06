Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Rowdy Tellez homers to right field. Christian Yelich scores. Andrew McCutchen flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Joey Votto.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Reds 0.
Brewers second. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow left field. Luis Urias walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Victor Caratini flies out to deep left center field to Nick Senzel. Hunter Renfroe to third. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Luis Urias scores. Hunter Renfroe scores. Christian Yelich pops out to shallow left field to Kyle Farmer. Willy Adames flies out to deep right field to Aristides Aquino.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Reds 0.
Reds fifth. Michael Papierski grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez. Jonathan India singles to left field. Nick Senzel singles to right field. Jonathan India to second. Kyle Farmer singles to left field. Nick Senzel to second. Jonathan India scores. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow infield. Kyle Farmer out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Reds 1.
