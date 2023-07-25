Reds fourth. TJ Friedl hit by pitch. Matt McLain walks. TJ Friedl to second. Jake Fraley strikes out swinging. Jonathan India singles to third base. Matt McLain to third. TJ Friedl scores. Joey Votto singles to center field. Jonathan India to second. Matt McLain scores. Spencer Steer called out on strikes. Will Benson grounds out to shallow infield, Corbin Burnes to Owen Miller.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 0.
Reds ninth. Spencer Steer hit by pitch. Will Benson homers to center field. Spencer Steer scores. Luke Maile grounds out to shallow infield, Brice Turang to Owen Miller. Elly De La Cruz strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl flies out to center field to Blake Perkins.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Brewers 0.
Brewers ninth. Owen Miller pops out to shallow right field to Jonathan India. Victor Caratini pops out to shallow infield to Elly De La Cruz. Sal Frelick walks. Blake Perkins singles to shallow infield. Sal Frelick to third. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Blake Perkins scores. Sal Frelick scores. William Contreras singles to shallow infield. Willy Adames hit by pitch. Andruw Monasterio flies out to center field to TJ Friedl.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 4, Brewers 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.