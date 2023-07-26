Brewers seventh. Andruw Monasterio lines out to deep left field to Will Benson. Abraham Toro singles to right field. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Abraham Toro scores. Brice Turang flies out to shallow center field to TJ Friedl. Joey Wiemer singles to second base. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Reds 0.
Brewers eighth. William Contreras grounds out to second base, Christian Encarnacion-Strand to Fernando Cruz. Willy Adames lines out to second base to Jonathan India. Sal Frelick walks. Andruw Monasterio doubles to deep left field. Sal Frelick scores. Owen Miller called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 0.
