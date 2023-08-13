Reds fourth. Matt McLain singles to shallow infield. Elly De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Spencer Steer flies out to left field to Connor Joe. Joey Votto walks. Matt McLain to second. Christian Encarnacion-Strand singles to center field. Joey Votto to third. Matt McLain scores. Tyler Stephenson reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Encarnacion-Strand out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Reds 1, Pirates 0.
Reds fifth. Will Benson reaches on error. Fielding error by Alika Williams. Stuart Fairchild grounds out to shallow infield, Mitch Keller to Alfonso Rivas. TJ Friedl flies out to shallow left field to Connor Joe. Matt McLain doubles to deep right field. Will Benson scores. Elly De La Cruz called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 0.
Pirates fifth. Henry Davis walks. Liover Peguero lines out to deep left field to Stuart Fairchild. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Henry Davis to third. Alika Williams singles to shallow center field. Henry Davis scores. Jason Delay flies out to deep right field to Will Benson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Pirates 1.
Pirates seventh. Liover Peguero walks. Alfonso Rivas out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Spencer Steer to Joey Votto. Liover Peguero to second. Endy Rodriguez pinch-hitting for Alika Williams. Endy Rodriguez walks. Jared Triolo pinch-hitting for Jason Delay. Jared Triolo homers to left field. Endy Rodriguez scores. Liover Peguero scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes flies out to right field to Will Benson. Bryan Reynolds grounds out to shortstop, Spencer Steer to Joey Votto.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 4, Reds 2.
